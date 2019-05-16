ALL Inmate Privileges Revoked After Assault and Battery on Deputies in Ottawa Co. Jail

OTTAWA Co., Ok. - The Ottawa County Sheriff has taken all privileges from the OCSO jail effective immediately.

From Sheriff Jeremy Floyd's Facebook page:

I want to apologize in advance if this post upsets you because you may have a loved one or friend in the Ottawa County Detention Center.

This is the official notice that all privileges in the OCSO Jail is officially revoked and will remain in effect for 30 days from today. Due to the behavior of the majority of the inmates on today’s date and the assault & battery that took place on two of my detention deputies.

These privileges includes visitation, kiosk, tv, and the commissary. The jail is not a privilege nor is a Holiday Inn. The inmates will receive the minimum standard set forth by law.

I will not tolerate this type of behavior nor the disrespect. I especially will not tolerate combative behavior from any inmate!