ALL CLEAR; Four States Should See Much Calmer Night

Storms ripped through the area Monday night.

Thousands of residents remain without power, across the area.

We’re hearing reports of water over roadways and cars stuck in Northeast Oklahoma. Viewers report building damage, tree’s down and travel problems.

In Southwest Missouri trees, power lines and limbs are down. Liberty Utilities is working to restore power to the area.

Over in Southeast Kansas authorities say limbs are down, power outages remain a problem as well.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.