Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ cancer update

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – A hopeful update on Alex Trebek after the Jeopardy! host says he’s making quote “mind-boggling” progress in his battle against stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“With the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” Alex Trebek said in an announcement that he had cancer.

Trebek now says he is making huge strides in his fight against pancreatic cancers. The 78-year old revealed he’s responding so well to chemotherapy that some of his tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.

“The doctors said that they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory,” Trebek tells People Magazine. “It’s kind of mind-boggling. I’ve already gone from where I was to this. The doctors are so excited, just beside themselves with joy.”

“It’s only been about 2/3 months since he’s been diagnosed and he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer so his recovery really is miraculous,” Gillian Telling, a senior editor People Magazine, said.

News from his doctors bringing both him and wife Jean to tears, “I got a little emotional, but these were tears of joy – not tears of great depression.”

There have been tears of sadness. Trebek opening up to Robin Roberts earlier this month about the emotional impact his illness has taken

“My oncologist tells me I’m doing well even though I don’t always feel it. I’ve had kidney stones, I’ve had ruptured discs, so I’m used to dealing with pain but what I’m not used to dealing with is these surges that come,” Trebek said.

He credits the outpouring of love and support from his wife and children for helping him respond so well to treatment

“I told the doctors, this has to be more than just chemo, I’ve had a couple of million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy, and their prayers. The doctors said it could very well be an important part of this.”