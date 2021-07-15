Alcoholic drinks are going to be served at Joe Becker Stadium this Saturday

JOPLIN, MO – Officials with the Area Agency on Aging are excited about a baseball game this weekend.

They’ll be watching the Joplin Outlaws, but they’ll also be focused on their fundraiser.

Margaritaville At The Park is Saturday night from 7:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at Joe Becker Stadium.

Money raised from margarita and beer sales will benefit the agency’s Meals on Wheels program.

“We serve about 230,000 meals on wheels in a year, and in order to continue that we need to do fundraisers like this so that we don’t have to use waiting lists.” Says Charlotte Foust, Area Agency on Aging Resource Development Specialist.

With every alcoholic drink sold, the agency will also provide a bottle of water.