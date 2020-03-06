Alcohol may become more widespread at Kansas State Fair

KANSAS — The Kansas State Fair could be seeing some changes in September.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow those 21 and older, to consume beer and wine across the entire fairgrounds.

Currently, you are only allowed to drink in designated areas where alcohol is sold.

The bill would also give a portion of the sales tax made from alcohol sales back to fair for improvements.

The General Manager of the Kansas State Fair says he believes this will have a positive impact for those at the event.

Robin Jennison, Kansas State Fair, said, “They may pound down two or three beers and then go back out. When I think it’s much better and I think it’s going to be a better environment, if they have a beer, walk around, have a relaxing drink.”

While no one testified against the bill, there is concern of how to prevent fair-goers under 21 from drinking on the fairgrounds.

The bill will be up for a committee vote next week.