Alchemist Haven hold perfume mixing event at Joplin Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state residents spend their Saturday in Joplin making their own love spells.

Alchemist Haven along with other local vendors held a love potions and libations event at the Joplin Empire Market.

For $25, guests could make their own perfume, enjoy snacks, read tarot cards, and craft jewelry.

This event is all about getting the public in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, while supporting local business owners.

Casey Casedy, Alchemist Haven, says, “If you’re a couple, you can make a male’s fragrance and a female’s fragrance for both of you. She actually has a fragrance called Siren’s Call that she made specifically for Valentine’s Day and she even has honey and soaps.”

The Joplin Empire Market’s next themed event will be Paris Week on February 22.