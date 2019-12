JOPLIN, Mo. -- Joplin Police release more information regarding Saturday afternoon's motorcycle crash involving a pickup at 6602 East 32nd Street. The intersection is also known as Jaguar Road and FF Hwy. It is inside the city limits of Joplin.

Saturday afternoon shortly after 3:30 PM emergency 911 calls began the flow of information that a motorcycle and pickup crash at the intersection had resulted in serious injuries to the operator of the motorcycle.