Airport sees nearly 99,000 passengers in 2019

JOPLIN, Mo. — More and more travelers are choosing the Joplin Airport to get to where they’re going.

There were almost 99,000 passengers traveling in and out in 2019.

That’s an increase of more than 20% from 2018.

Part of the growth comes from the addition of flights to Chicago.

It’s a trend the Airport Manager believes will add thousands more in the future.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Airport Manager, said, “This time by next year in the 120s is very, very doable. And I think 2020 will go down in the record books as one of the highest passenger counts for Joplin Regional.”

Workers add it’s been more than twenty years since the airport has seen passenger totals around 100,000.