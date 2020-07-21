Airport Drive eyes raising sales tax

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — The lowest sales tax rate in the Joplin metro area may not stay that way much longer.

Sara Bybee, Airport Drive Shopper, said, “I try to shop local as much as possible. I go to the Walmart Neighborhood Market often, I go to Harps. Obviously the gas stations, restaurants.”

Airport Drive resident Sara Bybee says she doesn’t pay much attention to the sales tax rate – currently 6.95 percent.

Mark Rains, Airport Drive Trustee, said, “That’s the lowest tax in the area.”

That could go up depending on a vote next month.

Village trustees are asking for a half cent increase.

“We would pay for our police protection which we contract through the Jasper County Sheriff’s.”

Currently, two deputies, a number they’d like to increase to three for coverage seven days a week.

“With the two deputies covering the village, there are some times when we don’t have coverage.”

It would also pay the cost of fire coverage through the Carl Junction Fire Protection District.

“That’s going to double – so that’s going to be about 90 thousand dollars for fire protection for the village.”

If approved, the increase would collect about $270,000 a year, which would cover nearly all of those safety costs.

And it would allow for infrastructure projects, like replacing Village water lines which are 50 – 60 years old.

Voters will decide the issue on August 4th.