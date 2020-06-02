JOPLIN, Mo. — Airport construction, street widening, and a new downtown courthouse are all considered by Joplin city leaders tonight.

Council members have approved to relocate the general aviation entrance to the Joplin Regional Airport.

The project will reconstruct and move Dennis Weaver Drive, which intersects with Highway 171, slightly to the east.

Although the deal is valued at more than $944,000, the city will only pay 10% of that, as part of a cost-sharing program with MODOT.

The city’s cost is slightly over $104,000.

Construction is expected to be completed this August.

Next, city leaders held the first reading on the final piece of a project to widen Connecticut Avenue.

The final step of the plan is to expand the street from two and a half lanes to a five-lane road.

The council was split on the decision moving forward — some residents of the neighborhood spoke out in opposition of the project.

Those neighbors say the road is popular for walking and doubling in size is not necessary.

Some council members agreed and voted against the plan, the proposal did get enough votes to move forward.

The plan will come back to the council for another reading in two weeks.

And finally, council members moved forward with plans to vacate a piece of Pearl Avenue that will become part of Joplin’s new Jasper County Courthouse.

A section of road from 6th to 7th Street, along with an adjacent alleyway, will be used by the county for parking and creating some green space.

The project is in the early stages with work expected to begin sometime this Fall.