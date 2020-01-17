Agreement with MODOT to add lanes at 15th St. and Rangeline Rd. to go before City Council

JOPLIN, Mo. — A transportation project is in the works for the city of Joplin.

Representatives from the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization Policy Board discussed the passing of a Transportation Improvement Program or TIP from MODOT.

Joplin leaders want to add two right hand lanes at 15th street and South Rangeline road, which is the intersection in front of Walmart.

The goal of this is to increase traffic flow.

The project will be federally funded through the government cost share program.

Taylor Cunningham, Joplin Senior Transportation Planner, said, “This tip amendment was small, it was just for MODOT oversight of the design of that project.”

Cunningham Says The Agreement With MODOT will go to Joplin City Council on January 21st.