Aggie Days celebrate 69th year

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — It’s year number 69 for Aggie Days in Miami.

It’s hosted every year by the Ag Department at NEO A&M. More than 300 middle and high school students from the Four State area are competing in a variety of agricultural-related events. And they have chances to win everything from medals and buckles to scholarships.

The annual event is open to any student who is a member of 4-H or FFA.

Dr. Mary Booth, NEO Agriculture Department Chair, said, “Oh they enjoy it and and of course they get to get out of the actual classroom and apply what they’ve learned and also I think for us we’re almost three times what we’ve had in the past for numbers and from that stand point I think everyone’s so excited to have something to do.”

The competitions and judging wraps-up Friday.