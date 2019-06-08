Agencies exercise responding to and clearing a mock accident scene

From the moment an accident happens on a busy roadway, several organizations have to work together to respond to and ultimately clear the scene.

Making sure everyone with all of those agencies knows their role was the purpose of an exercise that took place at the Joplin Public Safety Training Center, across from the airport. The Missouri Department on Transportation was the lead agency for the event. Bruce Pettus with MoDOT says it’s part of a nationwide effort to standardize accident response.

“We’re trying to train all responders in one training program which is the National Traffic Incident Responder Training, as we do that we take that from a dispatcher all the way through to a wrecker operator that’s clearing the scene as to who has a role in every bit of the traffic crash to clear it,” says Bruce Pettus, MoDOT Traffic Incident Coordinator.

In addition to MoDOT, the agencies that took part in the exercise included the Joplin Fire and Police Department, METS, two air ambulance providers and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

