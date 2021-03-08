Afton pecan business to expand

AFTON, Ok. — Another business in Northeast Oklahoma is widening its infrastructure.

The Miller Pecan Company in Afton is in the process of putting together blueprints for a new warehouse. It will include a 5,000 square foot freezer – and 8,000 square feet of dry storage. Owner Jared Miller says the addition will help them keep their inventory all in one space.

Jared Miller – Miller Pecan Owner, said, “It keeps us from double handling a lot of stuff. Right now we overflow into our building on the farm. We’re in other commercial warehouses. Now we should be able to keep all of our inventory right here on site.”

The hope is to have the project finished by September.