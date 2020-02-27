Afton looking to promote Route 66

AFTON, Ok. — One Northeast Oklahoma town is seeking the public’s help to promote Route 66 in its community.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department recently launched a state Route 66 Passport.

The passport will allow towns and cities along Route 66 to showcase all they have to offer.

While, also drawing people to their community.

The passport will be available in Oklahoma, across the United States and internationally.

The city of Afton hopes to become a designation site in the passport.

Cindy Todd, Afton Clerk, said, “Afton everybody is kind of dying out but we don’t want that. It’s a new start for us Route 66 is a big deal.”

When locals travel to each Oklahoma community featured in the Route 66 Passport they will get stamps.

And when they receive all stamps they will receive a picture of a Route 66 icon.

Afton will need to raise about $1,200 to be entered in the passport.