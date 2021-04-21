Afton High School works to show students the impacts of drunk driving

AFTON, Ok. — Some Northeast Oklahoma students headed outside the classroom in a project aimed at saving lives.

Area first responders staged a mock accident at Afton High School to show the teens the impact of driving drunk. Mock victims and wrecked cars set the scene – detailing potential injuries and auto damage.
Members of the Afton Interact Club organized the event, saying it was a great way to make current and future drivers see what could happen.

Kat Osterberger, Afton Interact Club, said, “Seeing my teammates and my friends in a helicopter and on a stretcher, it really touched me because you just don’t think about it. And you don’t think it could be somebody you know. But you never know.”

Afton high school has hosted a number of mock wrecks in the past, but just recently restarted the project.

