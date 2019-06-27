Afternoon Downpour leads to major flooding in Cassville

CASSVILLE, Mo. —

A few streets in Cassville become rivers after intense rain Wednesday afternoon.

The downpour started around 4 pm. Luis Cuestes with Table Rock Ariel Photography capturing this video just a short time after the rain finally stopped.

The National Weather Service called it a stationary storm that rained in the area for more than an hour. It rained more than three inches in about three hours. Homes, vehicles and businesses were flooded around Highway 37 and Business 37. Multiple roads in the area were closed as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 10:30 Wednesday night.