After the passing of 2 siblings 44 years ago, their legacy lives on with the help of the Dobson Museum in Miami

MIAMI, OK – In tonight’s dose of good news… Some historic rock and roll memorabilia has made its way from Florida all the way to Miami, Oklahoma.

“You can make it from here. They did you can. You know musically, any other way you want to try it, just work hard.” Says Bobby Poole, Ottawa County Musician’s Tribute Committee Member.

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd members and Miami, Oklahoma natives Steve and Cassie Gaines may have passed away in a place crash back in 1977, but thanks to Steve’s daughter, Corrina Biemiller, their legacy lives on in Miami.

“She shipped these clothes to us just to have them on loan as kind of a piece of not only Steve and Cassie, but then some of the pieces within it that was made by their mother LaRue.” Says Jordan Boid, Dobson Memorial Director.

“I think she finally sees that there’s a place that we really care about her dad and her aunt. And she’s very satisfied with helping us put this stuff up because she knows it’ll be well taken care of.” Poole says.

With 5 pieces of rock and roll hall of fame material on display, Boid says you can’t find clothing like this anywhere else.

“Just like the Smithsonian, or anywhere yes, it speaks major volume that we would have a collection like this on display. Like I said it’s very one of a kind and rare. It’s not pieces that you’re just gonna find in another museum in any corner of the state, or other corner of the country.” Boid says.

Although the clothes are on loan, they will be at the Dobson for the foreseeable future.

“It’s going to be here for awhile. We have a really good Steve Gaines display here, there’s a lot of good stuff in the Dobson Museum in Miami, so come and see it, it’s part of the Oklahoma music trail.” Poole says.

For those who want to see the clothing in person, the Dobson is open every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday afternoon from 1:00p.m. to 4:00p.m.