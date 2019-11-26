After sting of crimes, Anderson forms neighborhood watch

ANDERSON, Mo. — After numerous vandalized vehicles and dozens of petty crimes, residents in Anderson want to do something about it.

They’re working with the police department to start a neighborhood watch.

In hopes of eliminating these crimes, officers plan to train community members in observing and reporting any suspicious activity.

Anderson Resident Shannon Brewer said, “The main concern would actually be petty stuff, but to the civilians of Anderson sometimes its the most important.”

Anderson residents have turned to a Facebook page called Stolen Near McDonald County for help — posting pictures of stolen items hoping someone sees them.

“We have over 4,000 members, the other day we posted a picture of a suspect’s vehicle on there and he was arrested less than 7 hours later.”

The Facebook page has made a big difference, but police want to do more.

Chris Sutherland with the Anderson Police Department said, “We just want more eyes on the streets so that we can do a better job and keep people safe.”

Beginning in January, officers will train community members to observe and report any suspicious activity in Anderson.

“I want everyone to feel safe and if that means we can get extra eyes out there and start making extra contacts with people that are doing something suspicious or illegal than if we are more effective than doing so, I think everyone wins.”

Those who join will attend monthly meetings and learn how to identify a crime and how to report it accurately.

“They will realize how much of a benefit they will be to the police department,” said Brewer.

The residents who join are not police officers, simply residents keeping a watchful eye.

All citizens who participate are volunteers and the meetings will begin in January.