NEVADA, Mo. — After nearly three decades on the job, the Nevada Fire Chief is calling it a career.

The city of Nevada is saying farewell to a familiar face in the community.

Troy Denny, Fire Chief, Nevada, said, “He retired back March 27th and because of the COVID-19, we pushed back the celebration.”

The community knows him as Fire Chief Bill Thornton, but to his team he was…

“By the book Bill, I mean he was fair but he was firm but his ethics was very strong you know as far as when it came to the public safety of the city of Nevada.

Now after 27 years by the book Bill is hanging up the hose.

Bill Thornton, Retired Fire Chief, said, “Hanging up the hose, it’s kind of one of those things where you finally pass the torch. It’s kind of like I’m done, could I have done it a couple more years, by all means. Did I want to do it a few more years, no. I’m on of those firm believers that after a while you have to move on.

Thornton started with the Nevada Fire Department in May of 1993 at the age of 26.

“I’d say maybe 250, 300 fires over those 27 years. I was a volunteer for 8 years before that so I’ve been doing this since I was 18.”

Friday, the was awarded a number of plaques and even a proclamation from State Representative Patricia Pike.

Thornton is headed to Florida, where instead of fighting fires, he’ll improve his swing on the golf course…and now Troy Denney will serve as Nevada’s new Chief.

“He and I started in ’93. I started in May, he started in December. So we had a good relationship, fought a lot of fires together.”

“He is going to be missed, I know he’s only a phone call away. He’s already told me come down to Florida and play some golf,” said Denney.