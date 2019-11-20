After nearly a generation of litigation, the Quapaw Nation reaches trust settlement

QUAPAW, Okla. — With the public filing of settlement documents last Friday in the United State Court of Federal Claims, the Quapaw Nation are nearing the end to its unprecedented effort to obtain a measure of justice for serious federal mismanagement of its reservation lands, accounts, and other Indian trust assets.

Under a settlement with the United States, the Nation and its members are due to receive almost $200 million.

“For my tribe I am glad we are nearing the end,” said John L. Berrey, who has served as Chairman of the Nation’s Business Committee since the litigation began. “But I think a lot as well about our ancestors who suffered this mistreatment and who deserved this restitution, and also about the many elders who supported this cause and who we have lost over all the years this has taken.”

The tribe filed an accounting case on February 14, 2002, to begin what it hoped would be a demonstration that Indian tribes could resolve claims against the United States through alternative dispute resolution.

In 2004, the tribe reached a settlement of its accounting case that provided for a one-of-a-kind project under which the Nation was given access to federal records to conduct its own analysis of federal management of Quapaw assets.

The Quapaw Nation is the only Indian tribe that took such extensive measures to help its members obtain a remedy for federal mismanagement of Indian assets.

“Most Quapaw families had lost their Indian lands by the 1920s, often by fraud or theft, and so they no longer had legal claims,” Berrey said.

“This settlement represents symbolic justice for the wrongs done to the Quapaw people through the federal government’s mismanagement of our lands and other assets,” Berrey said.