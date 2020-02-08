After nearly 80 years, WWII sailor to be laid to rest in Baxter Springs in May

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — A Pearl Harbor sailor from Southeast Kansas will finally be laid to rest in his hometown.

Hadley Heavin served as a Fireman First Class on the USS West Virginia, but died in the attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 8 decades ago.

Back in November, we told you his brother charlie sent DNA to the Navy back in 2017.

The family learned the DNA was linked to remains on the USS Virginia, which was identified as Hadley Heavin.

His remains are coming home to his family in Baxter Springs and he will be buried May 23rd.

To see our previous piece about Fireman First Class Heavin, follow the link below.





