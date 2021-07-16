After going through Chemotherapy, Nick Herrmann has pushed through and can do what he loves again

SAN DIEGO, CA – In today’s dose of good news… The young athlete and his determination to play the sport he loves again. And, the final shot, that says it all.

Nick Herrmann from San Diego, California is a fighter.

Playing basketball since he was a boy.

At 16 years while playing for the Torrey Pines High School Falcons. Doctors found a cancerous tumor in Nick’s left leg.

He would spend months in the hospital, 9 months of chemotherapy.

Some doctors feared he may even lose his leg, but Nick fought on. Determined slowly regaining his strength.

He rang the cancer bell.

And incredibly, just a couple months after his last round of chemo, with that scar on his left leg, he returned to basketball.

His team is undefeated, and they made it all the way to the San Diego Open Division Championship.

Down to the last half-second the score tied at 60.

They passed the ball to Nick, he takes the shot and he scores. A 3 pointer winning 63-60.

Nick’s team rushed to him and picked him up. Nick was overcome.

“I spent many nights, long nights, in the hospital doing chemotherapy and many hours doing physical therapy in order to rehab and get back to playing basketball.” Says Nick.

Nick has been playing basketball every day this summer.

And we still await his final decision with multiple college scholarships this fall.

“To all those people going through similar things, I want you to know that you can do anything. Never stop pushing and never stop working towards your dreams. Thank you and go Falcons!” Says Nick.