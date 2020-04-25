After four rollovers in two weeks, KDOT looking to improve safety on K-7 Highway

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — After numerous accidents on one stretch of road in Southeast Kansas, the transportation department is working to find a solution.

K-7 Highway, just North of Girard, had four truck roll overs in a two week span.

The highway is maintained by KDOT who’s recently met with Crawford County Commissioners to see how they can make the road safer.

Each lane on the two-lane highway is only about 10 feet wide, trucks typically need about 12 feet in their lane to drive safely.

George Dockery, KDOT, said, “It has been brought up to KDOT to evaluate but right now the new program, the Eisenhower Legacy Program, has just been announced being funded but the projects have not been selected. So, this project is one that could be selected sometime in the future.”

As KDOT looks into remedying the issue, Dockery adds it may be difficult to re-route trucks onto Highway 69.

That’s because there’s a lot of road construction there.