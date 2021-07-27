After a recent shooting incident, a Carthage man faces charges

CARTHAGE, MO – A Carthage man faces criminal charges after a shooting incident over the weekend.

33 year old Zachary Rosson is charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

It’s connected to a report Sunday afternoon of an accidental shooting on West Church Street in Carthage.

Deputies found a 36 year old woman with a non-life threatening injury to her forehead.

A search warrant uncovered a substance believed to be methamphetamine and several weapons.

Rosson has been released on a $10,000 bond.