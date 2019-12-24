After a 2019 filled with devastating floods, FEMA is preaching preparedness

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With the potential for flooding once again in 2020, FEMA is reminding people to be prepared.

FEMA is offering its national flood insurance for homeowners, renters and businesses.

According to the organization, many people in Missouri are still recovering from the 2019 flooding.

More than 1,750 claims have been filed by flood insurance policy holders in Missouri alone.

Paying out more than 68.7 million dollars for those claims.

Chris Smith, American Family Insurance, said, “It’s too late to get flood insurance if its flooding, its too late to get flood insurance if you’re within 30 days of a flood.”

