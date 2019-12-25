After 58 days at Ronald McDonald House, A Lamar family is home for Christmas

LAMAR, Mo. — A local family is coming home after spending 58 days in the Ronald McDonald House Charities of The Four States due to their daughter being born premature.

Seana Eccher, Everly’s Mother, said, “I’d seen her for a brief 5 minutes, 24 hours after she was born.”

Seana Eccher was only 27 weeks and 6 days pregnant when she gave birth to Everly Laning.

“It was hard seeing her with all of the wires and so small. She was only 2 pounds and 9 ounces so she was really really tiny.”

Everly was born premature on October 16th instead of her due date of January 6th at Freeman Health System in Joplin.

“I wasn’t able to hold her, I believe until 6 days after she was born. She has this thing called chronic lung disease because she has been on oxygen for so long so hopefully that won’t affect her later in life.”

Braden Laning, Everly’s Father, said, “If she does have something wrong with her growth may not be where it is, her brain development may not be where it is because she was premature, I want her to know that she’s not like a failure.”

Eccher and her husband, Braden Laning stayed in the hospital for two days and then moved to the Ronald McDonald House for 58 days while Everly was in the NICU.

“They gave us everything that we needed, made sure we felt at home, prepared meals for us and everything so it was really nice because we weren’t that far away from home and away from her,” said Seana.

“They provided us a sense of community and trust, you know, they always came up to us and greeted us,” said Braden.

Now, Everly weighs 7 pounds and 4 ounces and is spending her first Christmas at home.

“It’s awesome. It’s kinda overwhelming because she is at home with oxygen but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Seana.

And, as she continues to grow she won’t require an oxygen tank to breathe.

“Don’t give up hope even if it’s scary,” said Seana.