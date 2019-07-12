After 40 years, two sisters are making up for lost time

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Two sisters that haven’t seen each other in more than 40 years are making up for lost time.

Shannon Sampson is from Carl Junction and her long-lost sister Collen Sutphen lives in Arizona. The two say they they grew up in a very dysfunctional family, both leaving home before they were 16 years old. They don’t even remember what incident caused them to stop speaking to each other. And, after going their separate ways, they ended up in different parts of the country to start their own families. Just recently they agreed to see each other again and have been inseparable ever since.

“I was thinking all the way out here, I’ve had a very difficult life, I lost a child to murder and it’s been a very difficult life and I thought on the way out here, I just want to tell my sister all about it, that’s all I want to do is tell my sister all about it and so I did and God has turned mourning into laughter.” Colleen Sutphen, Reunited Sister

“Oh my God, we had so much fun, just talking, just talking, you can’t make up for 44 years of talking, but we were certainly trying to do it, it was a blast it really was.” Shannon Sampson, Reunited Sister

The two sisters say they can’t wait for the rest of their two families to get to know each other.