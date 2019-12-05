After 30 years, Chiefs announce change in radio stations for game broadcasts next year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — In a big move for the Chiefs, the team said Thursday they’ll be changing flagship radio stations in 2020.

The Chiefs and Entercom Communications announced the radio broadcasts will move to 106.5 the Wolf beginning February 16, 2020. The multi-year partnership includes all preseason, regular season and postseason games.

Entercom’s 610 Sports Radio will also get some unique content, including the Chiefs Kingdom Radio Show on Monday nights.

The Chiefs’ radio broadcasts currently air on 101.1 the Fox, owned by Cumulus Media, and have been on that station for the last 30 years.

For those who are fans of Mitch Holthus, often better known as the “Voice of the Chiefs,” don’t worry. He’s not going anywhere in this radio station switch. He plans to return for his 27th season with Chiefs Radio Network next season, according to the team.

“The ability to bring our game broadcasts and existing weekly radio shows under one roof is a large part of this change,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. “But we are equally excited about creating new content and developing new opportunities for Chiefs fans to engage with their favorite team.”