After 20 years with the department, Matt Stewart is handing over the reins as Joplin Police Chief

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s top lawman is handing over his badge – marking the transition to a new Police Chief.

The new Chief is taking a close look at how the department is operating, but says no big changes right now.

And before Sloan Rowland does anything as Chief, he’ll have to say goodbye to Matt Stewart.

JPD Chief Matt Stewart said, “Especially now looking back, it’s a blink of an eye. It’s went by very fast.”

Friday will mark exactly 20 years at JPD for Matt Stewart.

He’s held almost every job, from Patrol and SWAT to Detective and Police Chief.

He’ll never forget responding to events like the 2011 tornado and the 2006 Memorial Middle School shooting – but it’s the people he’ll miss.

“I think our agency is set to do some great things in the future. I think our city as a whole is set primed to do great things; a lot of good things will happen here,”

Responsibilities that will fall to incoming chief Sloan Rowland.

Incoming JPD Chief Sloan Rowland said, “Little apprehensive, I’ve got some big shoes to fill – we’ve had a line of great leaders.”

He’s looking forward to the new job, which he calls an opportunity and a challenge.

Rowland has been with the department for 16 years and doesn’t expect any big changes in the short term.

But he does have a message for those who live, work and play in Joplin.

“At the end of the day, I want them to feel safe and secure. I want them to feel our officers are out there doing everything they can do to take care of business on a daily basis. And that we have their best interests at heart.”

Rowland is on his last day as Assistant Joplin Police Chief and will take over as soon as Stewart leaves on Friday.

One of his first jobs is to find a new Assistant Chief and fill any other openings in command staff.