Affordable housing complex and flood buyout plan among Neosho City Council discussion

Council approved a letter of support for a new apartment complex.

The company, Affordable Homes Development, wants to build a 29-unit complex on five acres of land. The apartments will be built completely out of brick and will include a green space for barbecues, picnic tables and a playground.

Owners are waiting for the Missouri Housing Development Commission to approve the housing proposal.

If all goes according to plan, construction will begin April 2020.

City leaders also discussed the buyout plan for flood-prone areas in town.

The city sent out 450 surveys and received 50 back from people who are interested in that. The Missouri Department of Economic Development will help pay for that plan.

Council says this plan will turn into a council bill to be discussed in coming weeks.