Advice on mental health awareness

September is national recovery month–a time used to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and celebrate the people who have recovered.

Craig Whaley at New Directions in Joplin says addiction works as a progressive disease.

It effects the parts of your brain that identifies what you need to survive, often times causing someone who is addicted to disregard healthy habits, their family, work or other responsibilities.

Whaley says the first step to recovery is talking to someone, knowing you’re not alone helps.

Craig Whaley, Peer Support Specialist, says, “In alcoholics anonymous, that’s one of the fundamental principles. They discover that was the key to recovery, was being able to share with someone else who is still struggling. And i think almost without exception, people who find real long lasting recovery, are folks that one on one, or maybe even group situations share their recovery with folks that are still struggling.”

Whaley has also gone through a recovery program, and uses his experiences to help others move into a healthier lifestyle.