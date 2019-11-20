Adulting 101

KANSAS — When you think of college you probably think of students learning to become scientists, accountants, or teachers.

But now colleges in Kansas are also teaching students how to be adults.

These include skills such as how to cook, take care of their cars, and pay their bills.

Megan Katt said, “This newer generation, they get a lot of animosity towards them for not knowing how to perform these basic skills, but if you take a step back and just look at the opportunities that weren’t there for them that maybe the older generations did experience, so a lot of the focus is turned away from those things.”

At K-State the classes meet twice a month focusing on a new topic each time.