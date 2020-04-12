Adult and Teen Challenge of the 4 States offering comfort during these tough times

NEOSHO, Mo. — With so many people still struggling with the uncertainty of the current Coronavirus pandemic, one Southwest Missouri rehabilitation center is offering comfort to those in the community, while giving its residents a sense of purpose.

KSN’s Bailey Harbit has the story.

Like so many other people, the staff and residents at Adult and Teen Challenge of the 4 States are sheltered in place, unable to do the things they normally do.

Zach Norris, ATC4S Director of Program Development, says, “The students are typically in Bible classes and studies and stuff in the mornings. Then, in the afternoons, they do a lot of stuff in the community. They’re mowing lawns and doing work around the community.”

Then, an idea was formed to keep the men living here involved in the community.

A prayer tent was set up at the edge of the facility driveway.

Those looking to make a prayer request can stop and write it down and put it in a sealed lockbox.

Zach Norris, adds, “So people have been stopping by, and we’ve been praying over all the requests around noon.”

The requests have trickled in slowly, but each has dealt with serious fears and concerns.

Glen Nichols, ATC4S graduate/intern says, “Our most serious one was a woman, she was with her child. Her and her husband were without a place to stay. They were having to get out of their house and didn’t have a place to stay.”

But these prayer requests aren’t just good for those who write them down. It’s also been beneficial to the men living here, helping them fight off isolation and fears of their own.

Nichols adds, “Being a part of something, especially in a ministry like this, that’s everything. Lot of students here, we’re down and out. We’re away from our families, pretty much some of our families disowned us. Being here and being a part of this it’s enlightening, it’s encouraging. You know, it keeps us going.”

Those here say they will keep going for as long as they are needed.

Zach Norris, ATC4S Director of Program Development, says, “Some people are going to want to put something serious in that box, and then there’s 20 or 30 people here that are going to pray real sincerely over it.”

In Neosho, Bailey Harbit, KSN Local News.