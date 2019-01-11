The Neosho VFW is working to help an area family cover medical costs for a young girl's cancer battle.

The VFW will hold an "Addy's Angels" event tomorrow to raise money for two year old Addy Hayes and her family. Addy has had major surgery to try and remove a cancerous tumor from her brain.

But she suffered a stroke during that surgery, which left part of her body paralyzed. Brodi Pursley with the VFW says her father is a veteran and says it's the least the VFW can do.

"She's a two year old of a local family, her dad is a Joplin P.D. officer and an Air Force Military Police, his mother works at Parkview Animal Hospital, they're really great friends of ours, personal friends let alone a very close community family,” says Brodi Pursley, Neosho VFW Post 4142.

The Addy's Angels benefit runs from 1pm to 11pm at the Neosho VFW Post 4142, located at 1412 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive. The event will include a silent auction and raffle. For more information check out the event's Facebook page.