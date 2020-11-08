Addiction Treatment Center in the works in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Mental Health Center is one step closer to funding their new Addiction Treatment Center.

The organization was recently awarded a $300,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation in Overland Park.

The Sunderland Foundation specializes in helping to fund non-profit agencies that need new or improved facilities.

The addiction treatment center will house 26 furnished bedrooms, with a capacity of 52 beds to provide inpatient substance abuse treatment.

The $4.4 Million center will be located on Michigan Street in Pittsburg.