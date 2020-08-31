PITTSBURG, Kan. — Actors and fans across the world continue to mourn the loss of Actor Chadwick Boseman.

The 43-year-old actor was famous for his role as Jackie Robinson in the movie “42”, James Brown in “Get on Up”, and Thurgood Marshall, in the movie “Marshall”.

But he was arguably best known for his role as Marvel Studios first black superhero, “The Black Panther”.

Boseman’s team released a statement late Friday Night confirming he had lost a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Students with Pittsburg State University’s black student association say his death came as a total surprise.

Khadija Ceesay, Secreatary, Black Student Association:”2020 has definitely been a wild year and when i heard that he passed, it was like instant sadness, but i also feel like we have to celebrate his life and i’ve seen a lot of that on twitter. A lot of people have been like oh, he had this illness, and he was fighting through it and he made all these amazing movies. And of course black panther, i’m african myself so when i went to see that it really, it amplified black excellence for me and i feel like yes we should mourn his passing, but we also we should celebrate his life.”

The tweet announcing the world had lost Chadwick Boseman is now the most liked tweet of all time.

South Carolina Governor Henry Mcmaster has ordered the statehouse flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of boseman who was a South Carolina native.