Activists sue EPA over water quality in Missouri lakes

This Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, photo shows a dam on Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham, N.H. The lake’s state-owned dam is in poor condition, in part because the a spillway would not be able to handle a historic storm under certain conditions. State regulators also found the spillway’s design allows a buildup of water between the concrete slab and earthen embankment that could cause erosion and lead to failure of the dam. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri activists are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over the state’s lake water quality.

The Missouri Coalition for the Environment filed a federal lawsuit against the EPA on Tuesday.

The group is suing the agency for approving what advocates describe as lax regulations for water quality in Missouri lakes.

Advocates say the standards will allow unhealthy nitrogen and phosphorous buildup, which can cause algae blooms.

The Missouri Coalition for the Environment is asking a federal judge to make the EPA disapprove of Missouri’s current lake water standards.

An Associated Press request for comment to the EPA was not immediately returned Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources declined to comment, citing the pending lawsuit.