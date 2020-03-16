Active shooter, up to five dead in Springfield, including a police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams gave a press briefing this morning, where he confirmed two officers were shot after reporting to a location of reported gunshots. Williams confirms this morning there are up to five dead, including a Springfield police officer.

11:24 PM a string of reported gunshots fired rang out across the city at multiple locations.

Battlefield and Lone Pine for shooting call

2100 S Ingram Mill

Sunshine and 65

2885 E Chestnut Expressway

Chief Williams calls it an ‘active roving shooter’ situation, where the suspect is dead.

The final call was 11:43 PM, two SPD officers responded to 2885 E Chestnut Expressway. A vehicle had reportedly crashed at scene, armed person then entered store, and began shooting customers and employees.

Ofc Josiah Overton and Ofc Christopher Walsh arrived at scene, and were immediately fired upon by the suspect.

As other officers arrived they removed the two injured officers from scene. Upon entering the store, discovering three dead, not including the suspect deceased from apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.

Next of kin have not been notified, and the suspect has not been identified.

One of the deceased has been identified. SPD Ofc Christopher Walsh, one of the two officers who was shot, died at the hospital. He was with SPD for 3.5 years, was an Army veteran and was active in the Army reserves.

At this time it is believed the suspect was responsible for the other shootings and are calling it a ‘roving active shooter’.

Ofc Overton suffered non-life threatening wounds. He is recovering at at Springfield hospital.

More information as it becomes available from the Springfield Police Department.