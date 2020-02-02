ACT Prep Boot Camp aims to help ease test anxiety, teach test strategy to students

MIAMI, Okla. — Students from the four state area get a chance to learn the best techniques to help them perform well on their ACT.

The campus of NEO A&M had students participate in its first ACT Prep Boot Camp Saturday.

MasteryPrep experts worked with students who achieved high scores on both the ACT and SAT.

The NEO Upward Bound program organized the event with the Campus Student Association.

Making sure kids know the best strategies for being a good test-taker was also a big priority of the camp.

Dawn Compton, Director of Upward Bound NEO A&M, says, “A lot of times, students get really nervous when they go in to take the ACT they realize that a lot might be hanging onto this for scholarships or getting into colleges. So our test prep coordinator is talking with us about different ways to ease [their] anxieties and to not be so concerned when you go into take a test.”

A lot of the students will be taking the ACT next week, so the campus hopes they are able to take immediate feedback from the camp to increase their scores.