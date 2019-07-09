ACLU one step closer to getting a public vote for Missouri’s law on abortions

MISSOURI – The American Civil Liberties Union is one step closer to getting Missouri’s law on abortions to a public vote.

ACLU directors told a three-judge panel of the state’s court of appeals it was premature to reject recent petitions against the law. Joplin businessman and President and CEO of Tamko David Humphreys has been working to get it on the 2020 ballot. Humphreys cited a lack of exceptions for rape and incest in his opposition to the policy, which does include exceptions for medical emergencies.

The ACLU wants the process of collecting the more than 100,000 required signatures to begin by July 18. The petition-gathering process needs to be completed before August 28th. That’s when most new laws in Missouri automatically take effect, including the ban on abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.