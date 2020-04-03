Accident south of Pineville, Mo. closes US – 71/I-49 temporarily

PINEVILLE, MO… A serious accident just inside the southern city limits of Pineville has sent five people to area hospitals according to McDonald County Emergency Management Director, Gregg Sweeten.

The accident occurred just after 1 p.m. Friday in the northbound lane near Brush Creek involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer.

The interstate was temporarily closed and traffic was re-routed to Highway 90 while emergency crews were tending to the injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to assist Pineville Fire and Police at the scene.

It is unclear at this time if weather played a role in the accident.

We will update this story as more information is released.