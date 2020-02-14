Accident results in partial closure of I-49 for nearly two hours

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — At approximately 4:00 pm Thursday afternoon Troopers were called to an accident on northbound I-49 just south of exit 74 and the Lamar exit.

A Cadillac Escalade rear-ended a tractor trailer and the occupants, an adult and two children, were trapped in the vehicle.

Troopers were able to remove the two children, who are uninjured, however, the adult female remained trapped.

Emergency personnel continued to work to extricate the driver and a Med Flight helicopter is waiting to transport the driver to a Springfield hospital.

UPDATE: As of 6:00 MHP Trooper Lukenhoff is reporting the roadway is clear and open again. The driver has been extricated and flown to Springfield. There is an investigation ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident. More to follow.