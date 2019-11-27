Access Family Care raising funds to provide dental care to area kids

NEOSHO, Mo. — Access family care is calling on the community to help deliver dental care to area students.

On Thursday December 12th, the health care provider will be hosting a fundraiser to help provide dental care in Newton and McDonald County.

Money raised will go to allow their mobile dental unit to visit area schools to service students who would otherwise have to go without care.

This program is completely free to all students who qualify.

Steve Douglas with Access Family Care said, “If they need cavities repaired, if they need a tooth pulled, whatever may be going on, they can take care of it at the time and it’s really nice for the schools that we serve too because the child can come out here and be in the unit for an hour and be back into the classrooms. So it’s not a deal where the parent has to check them out and be gone for several hours and miss class time. So it’s a win-win for everybody.”

The fundraiser will be held at the Civic Center in downtown Neosho December 12th.

Tickets are $10 per person and free for school age children.

Doors open at 6 P.M.

There will be performances by comedian Kent Rader, as well as the Neosho High School and Seneca High School choirs.