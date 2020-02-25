Access Family Care Mobile Dental Unit was at Joplin High School Monday

JOPLIN, Mo. — A dental office pulls up in front of Joplin High School today.

The Access Family Care Mobile Dental Unit was on campus today for students.

Their goal is getting to the kids that normally wouldn’t be bale to afford the dentist trip.

So today, they got treatment–for free.

Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, Principal, Joplin High School, said, “Lots of lots of families can’t afford to go to the dentist and then obviously keeping their their good dental hygiene is super important for especially as kids age and and you know keeping all their teeth and and uh just the importance of overall health.”

The unit travels to every school in the district at least once a year.