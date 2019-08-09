Access Family Care in Joplin celebrates a big expansion

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin medical operation is celebrating a big expansion.

Access Family Care held a ribbon cutting Thursday in honor of the new space. They’ve added 28 extra exam rooms as well as a radiological unit. Workers say a growing number of patients prompted them to invest in the $1.4 million project.

“Our volume has increased drastically. We’ve hired, we’ve hired five extra providers too so we’ve got new doctors on staff. So the services to the people of Joplin will be great and their wait times should fall drastically.” Steve Douglas, Access Family Care

They add part of the expansion will be adding residents from KCU Joplin for patient care. That should start up later this year.