Academy Sports and Outdoors donates $5,000 to Joplin Fire Department Toy Drive

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri Sporting goods store partners with a fire department to ensure kids have toys this Christmas.

Academy Sports and Outdoors presented the Joplin Fire Department a $5,000 check today.

That money will go toward the 35th Annual Joplin Fire Department Toy Drive.

So fire department personnel shopped around Academy Sports for footballs, fishing gear, and other sports equipment.

And this year, the toy drive will help close to 1,000 Joplin area kids.

Captain Adam Grimes with the Joplin Fire Department said, “This year we were really low on funds and, so we were trying to figure out how we were going to make it happen and then it always seems like some Christmas miracle comes along and blesses our program each year. So, we’re so grateful to have that and Academy is a great sponsor.”

Manny Cordova Store Director at Academy Sports & Outdoors said, “Academy Sports and Outdoors is proud to present the Joplin Fire Department for the 35th Annual Toy Drive a $5,000 gift card this year.”

The Joplin area firefighters will be having a Christmas party December 19th, where kids can pick out toys.

And these firefighters will be delivering toys to kids through Christmas day.