ACA open enrollment: more options for some in the Ozarks

MISSOURI (KOLR) — The Affordable Care Act has open enrollment from now until December 15.

This year, people are given more carrier options than were offered before.

The people can choose, depending on where you live, between Ambetter 2020, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cox 2020 health plans.

Trevor Croley, a managing partner of Croley Insurance, says if you’re confused while enrolling, try to find an experienced professional to help you navigate.

“It’s probably in somebody’s best interest to seek somebody, in the area, that deals with the marketplace,” Croley said. “There are roughly 20 million people trying to do this right now. I think the best outcome is if you can find someone local to sit down with you and explain all of these things.”

To enroll for an ACA healthcare plan in 2020, click here.