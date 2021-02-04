ACA Marketplace to reopen enrollment

FOUR STATE AREA — The Biden Administration announces the Affordable Care Act marketplace will reopen for a special enrollment period.

An executive order will allow people to sign up for insurance. Although losing job-based health insurance qualifies you for a special enrollment period, even if you quit or get fired, it’s only available for about 60 days, and many people don’t sign up in time. This special enrollment will run from February 15 to May 15th. This is a 90-day window that has never been available before.

Karri Foster, Admissions Supervisor, Freeman Health System, said, “In the past, you did have to prove, you had to show you lost your job. You had to have a marriage license, but in this enrollment, it is open and if you need insurance, you cannot find an affordable insurance, you work for a small business, that doesn’t give you affordable insurance, you don’t have to prove anything, you come, you can apply for this, open enrollment period.”

Freeman Health System’s eligibility partners can help you understand your options and provide resources to help you find the best financial coverage. You can call them at 417-347-8888.