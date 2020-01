MISSOURI — Ballots are already available for another Missouri election.

Absentee voting is underway for the 2020 Presidential Primary.

The primary itself won’t be held for another six weeks – that’s on March 10th.

But for those residents who can’t cast a ballot on that date, voting is underway.

To learn more about absentee voting and when it allowed, follow the link below.

https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/howtovote#Absentee